It's Time to Bake Some Loki-Inspired Miss Minutes Cookies

When you arrive at the Time Variance Authority, you may be confused and unaware of what’s to come. That’s where Miss Minutes comes in. And if you're like a certain god of mischief, it’s her job to catch you up before you stand trial for your crimes!

These sweet vanilla cookies look just like the helpful TVA mascot, right down to her fanciful accessories and sparking smile. If you’d rather take it easy and just make the round face, no problem, do it at your leisure. Time passes differently in the TVA. Just ask Agent Mobius.

Settle in, bake these welcoming timely treats, and you’ll be caught up on Marvel Studios’ Loki, now streaming on Disney+, in no time!