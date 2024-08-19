Look Inside 'Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga - Iron Man 3: The Art of the Movie'

Suit up for an exclusive behind-the-curtain look at Marvel Studios' Iron Man 3. From Titan Books, Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga - Iron Man 3: The Art of the Movie is the 6th installment in a complete set of 24 Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga film titles being published in this format. The latest entry in this series hits shelves on August 27.

Behind every great Iron Man stands a dedicated group of artists—and now, their secrets are revealed. In this lavish coffee table book, you’ll find everything from exclusive concept artwork and storyboards, to behind-the-scenes photographs, production stills with exploration designs of the Iron Man suits, and in-depth interviews with the cast and crew.

Here’s everything you need to know about the making of the blockbuster film from its key players, including director Shane Black, executive producer Stephen Broussard, the special-effects wizards, award-winning concept illustrators, visual-effects designers, and storyboard artists who worked on the set and behind the scenes to create the art of Iron Man 3.