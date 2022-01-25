Culture & Lifestyle
Published January 25, 2022

'Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games' Delivers on Ultimate Family Fun

Grab your pencils and get ready for heroic activities on May 3!

by Christine Dinh

The ULTIMATE fun-filled, full-color Marvel activity book for the whole family, featuring legendary Super Heroes & Villains, Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games, arrives later this spring!

Can you solve riddles with the genius of Iron Man? Spot the Invisible Woman before she disappears? Crack Nick Fury’s secret codes?

With an introduction by Roy Thomas, bold cover from Doaly, and over 100 activities for families to enjoy together from Owen McCarron, readers can pick up this action-packed adventure for Marvel fans of all ages, Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games, this May 3, 2022Pre-order the book now!

MARVEL BIG BOOK OF FUN AND GAMES

Hulk-smash through every challenge and help your favorite Marvel characters conquer the most head-scratching, pulse-pounding puzzles and games in the Multiverse. Journey through Doctor Strange’s mystic maze, unscramble Spider-Man’s word webs, weather Storm’s seek-and-find, fly through word searches faster than Falcon, and learn to conjure the Scarlet Witch—all you need is a pencil.

Featuring crosswords, mazes, word searches, trivia, drawing tutorials, connect-the-dots, and more from Marvel’s Fun and Games magazine, this a-maze-ing compendium is a throwback to classic comics and an activity-packed adventure perfect for Marvel fans young and old.

Thanks to our friends at Abrams Books for a glimpse on the fun and games Marvel fans of all ages can anticipate!

Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games
Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games
Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games
Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games

Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games hits shelves, everywhere books are sold, on May 3, 2022!

In this article: Books, Books: Early Readers, Books: Specialty

