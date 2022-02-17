Marvel Makes It's Category Debut on the JEOPARDY! National College Championship

Yesterday we shared the news that the JEOPARDY! National College Championship featured an entire category of clues dedicated to Marvel! Last night we watched as three college contestants competed to show off their knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With over 26,000 students from over 4,000 colleges and universities applying to appear on the JEOPARDY! National College Championship, the contestants who made the cut to the show are the cream of the crop. On last night's episode, we watched as Claire Jackson, a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta Georgia, Nam Vu, a senior at Georgetown University in Washington DC, and Fiona Hellerman, a senior at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana battled it out.

Thanks to our friends at ABC and JEOPARDY!, we're excited to share the results. Let's see how the contestants fared with the Marvel Cinematic Universe!