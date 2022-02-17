Marvel Makes It's Category Debut on the JEOPARDY! National College Championship
An entire category dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe challenges college contestants!
Yesterday we shared the news that the JEOPARDY! National College Championship featured an entire category of clues dedicated to Marvel! Last night we watched as three college contestants competed to show off their knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
With over 26,000 students from over 4,000 colleges and universities applying to appear on the JEOPARDY! National College Championship, the contestants who made the cut to the show are the cream of the crop. On last night's episode, we watched as Claire Jackson, a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta Georgia, Nam Vu, a senior at Georgetown University in Washington DC, and Fiona Hellerman, a senior at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana battled it out.
Thanks to our friends at ABC and JEOPARDY!, we're excited to share the results. Let's see how the contestants fared with the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
The MARVEL Category appeared during the DOUBLE JEOPARDY! round and Nam Vu kicked things off with the middle of the category for $600 with a question about fan-favorite Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Claire Jackson got the first clue correct and dove right in for $1000 with a question about Captain Marvel, which Nam Vu chimed in first and scored with the correct answer. Nam Vu then selected the $800 clue featuring Ant-Man and the Wasp and got it correct. He followed that up with the $400 clue from the film that started it all, Iron Man, which he also got correct.
Finally Claire Jackson finished the category by selecting the first clue in the category from Black Panther, which Fiona Hellerman chimed in and shared the correct question to score $200.
How did you fare? Were you able to hold your own in the category and get all the answers correctly?
Congrats to Nam Vu who ended up winning the game and moved onto to semifinals of JEOPARDY! National College Championship!
Be sure to keep watching the JEOPARDY! National College Championship on ABC and Stream on Hulu to see who is crowned the winner. You can also tune into last night's episode to see the entire game, it was a thrilling one!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Big Game Trailer is Here
TV Shows
TV Shows
Embrace the Chaos with a New ‘Moon Knight’ Cover on Empire Magazine