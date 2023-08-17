Culture & Lifestyle
Published August 17, 2023

'Marvel Studios' Eternals: The Art Of The Movie ' - On Sale Now

Get a preview of the expansive behind the scenes art book of the cinematic epic!

by Marvel
Marvel Studios' Eternals: The Art Of The Movie

Fans of Marvel Studios' Eternals, rejoice for now you can go behind the scenes to see the stunning visual development of the epic film as Marvel Studios' Eternals: The Art Of The Movie is now on sale now! 

After the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been redefined yet again with the introduction of the Eternals, an exciting new team of super heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

Continuing the popular ART OF series of movie tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film.

You can get a a sampling of the book in the gallery below as we see how the vision of the Eternals arriving on Earth and influencing human history was conceptualized and brought to life. And no Eternals journey is complete with a Celestial and in this preview you can see the visual look of Arishem and the Eternals in the early design stages with breathtaking brush work. These pages have to be seen to be believed, so rush out and pick up your copy of Marvel Studios' Eternals: The Art Of The Movie today!

You can purchase Marvel Studios' Eternals: The Art Of The Movie is now on sale at Amazon and wherever you purchase books!

