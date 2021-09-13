Navigate A Universe of Wonders with 'Marvel Universe: Map by Map'

Marvel.com: Can you share some of the artists featured in this title and how they were curated?

Cefn Ridout: From the outset, we knew the book had to be highly collaborative and would showcase the work of a range of distinctive illustrators. So, we played to the strengths of each artist selecting locations that would best suit their approach and style. Needless to say, they’re all highly accomplished artists whose work exhibits a strong sense of place and storytelling, and they all gave their utmost to Marvel Universe: Map by Map.

Andrew DeGraff is a pop-culture cartographer par excellence, known for his meticulously intricate maps that outline the paths of major characters as they move through their fictional landscapes. His Cinemaps: An Atlas of 35 Great Movies, won the Frankfurter Buchmesse Film Awards “Best Illustrated Book on Film.” So, it seemed only fitting for him to depict the likes of the epic, multifaceted Ten Realms of Asgard, the Seven Capital Cities of Heaven, and cosmic civilizations.

Adam Simpson’s stylized and dazzlingly detailed artwork has graced projects great and small from large-scale murals to commemorative stamps, and everything in between including posters, books and magazines. We felt his immersive, highly textured style would be perfect to embellish and enhance preexisting Marvel maps for locations as varied as Manhattan, Savage Land, Battleworld and, of course, Monster Island.

Matt Taylor, who also provided the fantastic cover—a modern riff on Victorian-era book jackets—is a creative collage maestro, weaving together key places, characters and story strands in vibrant, evocative, ingeniously composed panoramas. So, who better to make graphic sense of the geographically dispersed Atlantis and Krakoa, the temporally dislocated alternate earths, and the phantasmagorical mystic realms?

Marvel.com: The topography of the Marvel Universe is broken up into Prime Earth, Lost Lands, The Cosmos, Ethereal Realms, and Other Dimensions. What was the most exciting/complicated locations to map out?

Cefn Ridout: To be honest, they all presented their own challenges and rewards in different ways. Where we had the advantage of referencing pre-existing maps, either from Marvel handbooks or newly created versions such as Ta Nehisi Coates and Manny Mederos’s Wakanda or Jonathan Hickman’s Krakoa, we still had to choose what to include or leave out. This often came down to how best to tell the story of these locations, which would be expanded on in the accompanying essays.

Where there were no existing maps or just fragmentary/simplified ones, for regions such as The Cosmos, Mystic Realms, Alternate Earths, or the Infernal Domains, we worked with the artists and authors to visualize these based on whatever Marvel (or external) location reference and related key story arcs we could find. We felt this would give readers some sense of the scope and relative position of places. For instance, our model for Infernal Domains was Dante’s Nine Circles of Hell, while Matt came up with the brilliant idea of framing the alternate earths around an orrery, and we largely mapped The Cosmos around the rise and fall of alien empires and the actions of vital cosmic players such as Galactus, the Silver Surfer, Thanos and the Watcher Uatu.

The most exciting experience was on Mystic Realms, not just because it was the final map to go in the book, to which we added the Mindless Ones at the 11th hour, but because this is, I think, the first time many of these fabulous dimensions have been gathered in one place and we were able to pay homage to their visualizer, the great Steve Ditko.