Announcing Next Marvel Untold Prose Novel 'Sisters of Sorcery'

Late this year, enter the Dark Dimension to defeat a supernatural tyrant with four extraordinary sorceresses in Sisters of Sorcery by Marsheila Rockwell from Marvel and Aconyte Books.

The next prose novel from Marvel and Aconyte's MARVEL: UNTOLD line, Sisters of Sorcery, will take you deeper into the Dark Dimension in a brand-new exhilarating mystical adventure. This novel will be available everywhere books are sold on September 6, 2022.

Thanks to our friends over at Aconyte, we're excited to share the cover reveal with you, below!