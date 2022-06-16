Ms. Marvel Boards the Disney Wish and Joins ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’

From the comic book pages to Disney+, Ms. Marvel is making moves and now she’s setting sail. When the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, embarks on its first journey Kamala Khan will be onboard helping other Super Heroes save the day!

Iman Vellani, who plays the titular character in the show of the same name, reprises her role onboard the Disney Wish for Avengers: Quantum Encounters, an all-new interactive show exclusively on the ship. Vellani joins Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in the first-of-its-kind cinematic dining adventure where it’s up to the heroes to stop Ultron from completing his latest mission.

In the ambitious dining experience, throughout dinner, guests will take part in a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, hosted by Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne. But this tech is so advanced that it attracts a very unwelcome visitor, Ultron, voiced by actor Ross Marquand, eager to get his hands on this powerful quantum technology.

Arriving just in time, Captain America and Captain Marvel manage to thwart an army of Ultron’s sentries in an Avengers-level battle on the upper decks of the ship. Alongside these two Avengers is Ms. Marvel, who puts her cosmic powers to the test…while totally fangirling the whole time.