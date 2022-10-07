NYCC 2022: Suiting Up with Super Heroes at Disney Parks and Experiences Panel
The universe continues to expand! During the Suiting Up with Super Heroes at Disney Parks and Experiences panel at New York Comic Con 2022, a panel of Disney Imagineers from around the globe took to the stage to talk about what’s brand new, and also coming, from some of our favorite Super Heroes.
The Panel included: Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive; Wyatt Winter, Executive Producer, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind; Sachi Handke, Project Coordinator, Disney Cruise Line; Beth Clapperton, Creative Director, Avengers Campus Paris; Michael Serna, Executive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment; and Dave Bushore, Marvel Studios, Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing. The group touched on what it’s like collaborating with studios partners to bring some of these characters and experiences to life all around the world, in addition to diving deeper into what’s next for the Avengers — and villains they might face in the future.
Wondering what was discussed during the hour-long panel at NYCC 2022? Read on to find out!
M’Baku Makes His Entrance
With the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, M’Baku is coming to Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind - Holiday Remix
This holiday season, prepare to hear the Guardians of the Galaxy like never before. The brand-new thrill ride at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort is receiving a festive makeover for the holidays, complete with a new song added to the attraction. Stay tuned for more details!
Marvel Day at Sea
Set sail with Super Heroes soon on Disney Cruise Line, as Marvel Day at Sea returns on upcoming itineraries. During multi-day voyages, suit up with the likes of Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, and more, with the largest assembly of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains on one ship sailing from Miami on the Disney Dream!
