NYCC 2022: Suiting Up with Super Heroes at Disney Parks and Experiences Panel

The universe continues to expand! During the Suiting Up with Super Heroes at Disney Parks and Experiences panel at New York Comic Con 2022, a panel of Disney Imagineers from around the globe took to the stage to talk about what’s brand new, and also coming, from some of our favorite Super Heroes.

The Panel included: Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive; Wyatt Winter, Executive Producer, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind; Sachi Handke, Project Coordinator, Disney Cruise Line; Beth Clapperton, Creative Director, Avengers Campus Paris; Michael Serna, Executive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment; and Dave Bushore, Marvel Studios, Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing. The group touched on what it’s like collaborating with studios partners to bring some of these characters and experiences to life all around the world, in addition to diving deeper into what’s next for the Avengers — and villains they might face in the future.

Wondering what was discussed during the hour-long panel at NYCC 2022? Read on to find out!