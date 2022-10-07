NYCC 2022: Marvel Announces Collaboration with VIZ Media on 3 New Manga Titles

The Marvel Universe is coming to manga! At New York Comic Con 2022, Marvel and VIZ Media announced their collaboration on three brand-new upcoming titles: 'Wolverine: Snikt!', 'Spider-Man: Fake Red' and 'Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute'. All three books will be available in 2023.

With celebrated Japanese artists like Tsutomu Nihei, Yusuke Osawa, Yasuhiro Nightow, Akira Himekawa, Peach Momoko, Yusuke Murata, Yoshida Amano and more, the Marvel manga-verse is set to bring beloved characters to new life in these highly anticipated projects.

WOLVERINE: SNIKT!

Story and Art by Tsutomu Nihei

Release Date: June 13, 2023

ISBN-13(s): 978-1-9747-3853-3

Format: Paperback

Tsutomu Nihei takes Wolverine to a desolate new dimension in Wolverine: Snikt!

Wolverine stands as the lone hope of the few remaining humans in a desolate wasteland as they fight to survive against robotic organisms. Will he manage to save the day and keep his own humanity, or will he lose himself to his berserker rage and bring on extinction?

In 2003, fresh off the success of his hit series Blame!, star manga creator Tsutomu Nihei connected with Marvel Comics, writing and drawing the limited series Wolverine: Snikt! Bringing his signature style to bear on the iconic X-Man, Nihei took Wolverine to a darker, more terrifying dimension, presented here in a deluxe edition.