Culture & Lifestyle
Published May 6, 2022

The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez Arrive at Avengers Campus

New heroic encounters have arrived in this Multiverse!

by Rachel Paige
scarlet witch

Ready for an adventure that’s out of this world- er, Multiverse? With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, both The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez have arrived at Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort! So whether you’re looking to harness the power of the Darkhold or punch some star-shaped holes through the universe, there’s enough new heroic adventures to go around! 

The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez join the ever-growing list of Super Heroes visits to Avengers Campus just might see — and you never know who’s just around the corner ready to spring into action! 

america chavez

The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez join the continuously growing list of Heroic Encounters at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos from the Eternals and of course, Captain America and Iron Man. Every day is an adventure at Avengers Campus!

@disneyparks She’s coming… Let the Madness begin 🌀 #Disney #DisneyParks #AvengersCampus #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure #DoctorStrange ♬ original sound - Disney Parks

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now plating exclusively in theaters! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': May Calamawy and Sara Goher on the Magic of Bringing Egyptian Super Hero Scarlet Scarab On-Screen

Movies

Watch the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Red Carpet Premiere

Comics

The Wise Words of Obi-Wan Kenobi

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Explaining the Ambiguous Ending for Marc Spector and Steven Grant

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': Episode 6 Details Log

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), America (America Chavez), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Avengers Campus, Theme Parks

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: 7 Facts You Need to Know

Opening May 27th at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort!

1 day ago

Comics

5 Times the Scarlet Witch Altered Reality

It's Wanda Maximoff's world—we're just living in it.

2 days ago

2:45

Trailers & Extras

A Look at the Elaborate Costumes from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Host Justin Warner gives you a behind the scenes look at the dazzling costumes from Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on display at the red carpet world premiere in Hollywood!

2 days ago

2:31

Trailers & Extras

Screenwriter Michael Waldron on Working with Sam Raimi!

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron joins us at the red carpet world premiere to talk about the influence of Sam Raimi and the importance of keeping Stephen Strange at the center of the story.

2 days ago