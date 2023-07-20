SDCC 2023: Coming Soon - 'Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History'
Revisit the classic Mighty Marvel Calendar from 1975 to 1981, collected for the first time in a deluxe oversize edition!
Announced earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con during the Marvel Classic for the Next Generation and Fans panel, the staff from Abrams Books were excited to reveal 'Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History' coming to bookstores later this year. This stunning collection brings together the full set of Marvel calendars, which were published from 1975 to 1981, collected for the first time in a deluxe oversize edition. This beautiful edition features an introduction by Marvel Comics writer, editor and historian Roy Thomas and the entire book features commentary by Chris Ryall.
From 1975 to 1981, Marvel created seven consecutive calendars that were as artistically designed and captivatingly written as any of their comic books. Each of these annual calendars—whether they celebrated the Bicentennial (1976) or spotlighted a specific character such as Spider-Man (1978), Hulk (1979), or Doctor Strange (1980), featured heroes and villains across the pantheon of the Marvel Universe—and all shared inspired features. These included visual call-outs for birthdays of noted Marvel staff and creators; key moments in Marvel history; special events, famous quotes from fan-favorite issues, and other celebratory mentions; with original art from iconic Marvel artists, created especially for these calendars by Jack Kirby, John Buscema, John Byrne, Frank Miller, Walter Simonson, Gil Kane, George Perez, Gene Colan, Jim Starlin, Sal Buscema, Mike Ploog, and dozens more.
Never before has all of this astounding art been reprinted, and the complete set of covers, interiors, and gorgeously designed monthly entries are reproduced at their original size in this beautiful, oversized hardcover package. Also included is new commentary, rare promotional materials, and an introduction by longtime Marvel writer/editor/historian Roy Thomas. The years might keep ticking away, but the work collected in this special book remains timeless!
If you're a die-hard Marvel Comics fan, and dedicated to the history of Marvel Comics, then this is a must-have for you. The greatest collection of Marvel Comics isn't complete without these moments of Marvel's astounding history. If you appreciate the evolution of design of both Marvel characters and books across pop culture, then this book is one you'll want on your bookshelf!
'Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History' is now available for pre-order!
