Snag Marvel Titles in shopDisney's 'Buy A Book, Give A Book' Program

Want to help the young Marvel reader in your life grow their collection? We've got the program for you!

Disney announced this morning the debut of the Buy a Book, Give a Book program on shopDisney to help inspire reading and a love of storytelling. shopDisney Guests looking to make a purchase with purpose will discover a wide variety of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel or National Geographic books on the site, and each purchase unlocks a donation to the nonprofit First Book.

For the Marvel fan in your life, you can pick up titles like Marvel Greatest Comics: 100 Comics That Built a Universe Book, Black Panther: The Young Prince, Captain Marvel: What Makes a Hero, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and the Marvel Studios: Visual Dictionary.