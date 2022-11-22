Culture & Lifestyle
Published November 22, 2022

Shutterstock Launches New Templates for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Spread the holiday cheer with your favorite Guardians!

by Marvel
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special x Shutterstock

The following article is sponsored by Shutterstock

Get into the holiday spirit this season with Mantis, Drax, Groot, Rocket, Nebula, Star-Lord, Kraglin and Cosmo!

With The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arriving on Disney+, Shutterstock is spreading festive cheer with a twist on traditional holiday cards, featuring all the Guardians decked out in their December best. Shutterstock has free, customizable, easy-to-use themed templates featuring the ragtag group of galaxy-saving heroes that you can send to everyone on your holiday list this year.

So whether you’re sending greetings to five people, 50, or 500, Shutterstock can help you create your most impactful content ever. The end-to-end creative platform empowers users to create whatever can be imagined and confidently deliver results with an easy-to-use design and workflow tools, and in this case, put a fun Marvel spin on it. ‘Tis the season!

Wondering what kind of templates are available? Find some of them in the image gallery below, and head over to Shutterstock to discover more.

In the Marvel Studios' Special Presentation, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,  the Guardians are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill and head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The special stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s,  with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon. James Gunn is the writer and director, and also executive produces along with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt. David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther serve as co-producers.

Comics

Caught in Spidey's Web: 9 Things to Know About Cindy Moon AKA Silk

Games

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Now Available on PC

Comics

'Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings' #1 First Look Shows a New Side of His Villainous Father

Comics

Is Namor a Mutant?

Comics

Meet Mister Sinister, the X-Men's Clone-Creating Nemesis

In this article: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mantis, Drax, Groot, Rocket (Rocket Raccoon)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Templates Available On Shutterstock

