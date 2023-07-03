Culture & Lifestyle
Published July 3, 2023

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film’ On-Sale Now

Get a glimpse inside the Spider-Verse with the official behind-the-scenes tie-in book

by Marvel
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film

We previously shared the reveal of the cover forSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie and now we couldn't be more excited to share with you a glimpse of inside the book, thanks to the fine folks at Abrams Books. This beautiful behind the scenes volume is available now wherever you buy books and you can order it now!

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie takes readers behind the scenes to showcase the art and artistry of the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Academy Award–winning animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The ultimate deep dive into the on-screen return of the Spider-Man multiverse, the book features exclusive concept art, sketches, character designs, and storyboards from the visually innovative film, as well as interviews with key creators such as writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who offer insights into their creative process.

Order Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film now!

Check out these exclusive excerpts from the book:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film excerpt
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film excerpt
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film excerpt
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film excerpt
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film excerpt
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film excerpt
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film excerpt

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury Stepping Out of the Shadows

Comics

Spider-Boy Lands His First Ongoing Series

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Secret Invasion' Episode 1

Comics

Closer Look at the Comics Behind ‘Secret Invasion’

Comics

June 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

