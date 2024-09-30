Spider-Man Returns to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®
Marvel and Macy's team up to bring back Spider-Man for his grand and soaring return to one of the most iconic events of the holiday season!
This Thanksgiving, Spider-Man makes his grand return to the streets and skies of New York City! Set to debut during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 28, Marvel and Macy's will premiere an all-new Spider-Man balloon, inspired by and in honor of the iconic art style of comic book legend John Romita Sr.
For the first time in a decade, Spider-Man will bring Marvel back to one of New York City’s most iconic events, celebrating Marvel and Spider-Man's roots in New York, the home of Marvel and its 85-year comic book history.
"Ever since MARVEL COMICS #1 hit stands in 1939, Marvel's home has always been New York. So when the opportunity to work with Macy's came about to bring one of our most iconic characters back to one of the most emblematic events of New York City, we knew this was the perfect fit for Spidey and our brand's legacy," said Chris Fondacaro, Head of Marvel Franchise. "We're absolutely thrilled to celebrate our roots and our fans while honoring one of the most indelible comic book creators from Marvel Comics: John Romita Sr."
"Fans will be delighted to see Spider-Man swinging back into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome everyone’s favorite web-slinger to this year’s spectacular balloon lineup," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Just like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Spider-Man is a true New York City icon, and I can’t wait for live spectators and viewers across the country to erupt in excitement as Spidey soars high above the streets of the Big Apple on Thanksgiving morning."
As an unparalleled Marvel artist and art director, John Romita Sr.'s art and creative vision of Spider-Man remains one of the most globally recognized versions of the character to date. While many incredible artists brought Peter Parker/Spider-Man to life over decades, legendary Marvel artist and art director John Romita Sr. created some of the most definitive Spider-Man eras, including many of Spidey's classic cast, rogues gallery and love interests like Mary Jane. For this iteration of Spider-Man, artisans from Macy's Parade Studio collaborated closely with Marvel to bring John Romita Sr.’s iconic design to life.
Spider-Man was co-created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, first appearing in AMAZING FANTASY #15 in 1962. After going on to headline his own comic book series AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and many others, Spider-Man became a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe.
Since his first appearance, New York’s friendly neighborhood hero has gone on to become one of the most globally recognized characters in history, starring in comic book series, video games, films, television, animation, toys, and beyond. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN continues to be one of the top-selling comics in the comic book industry.
Spider-Man first debuted in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1981, later making his debut as Marvel's first larger-than-life balloon in 1987. Spidey quickly became a favorite of Parade watchers and fans at other events for over a decade. After the original balloon was retired, Spidey made his return to the Parade in 2009, running as part of the Parade until 2014.
The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 28 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.
