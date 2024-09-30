Spider-Man Returns to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

"Fans will be delighted to see Spider-Man swinging back into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome everyone’s favorite web-slinger to this year’s spectacular balloon lineup," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Just like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Spider-Man is a true New York City icon, and I can’t wait for live spectators and viewers across the country to erupt in excitement as Spidey soars high above the streets of the Big Apple on Thanksgiving morning."



As an unparalleled Marvel artist and art director, John Romita Sr.'s art and creative vision of Spider-Man remains one of the most globally recognized versions of the character to date. While many incredible artists brought Peter Parker/Spider-Man to life over decades, legendary Marvel artist and art director John Romita Sr. created some of the most definitive Spider-Man eras, including many of Spidey's classic cast, rogues gallery and love interests like Mary Jane. For this iteration of Spider-Man, artisans from Macy's Parade Studio collaborated closely with Marvel to bring John Romita Sr.’s iconic design to life.



Spider-Man was co-created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, first appearing in AMAZING FANTASY #15 in 1962. After going on to headline his own comic book series AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and many others, Spider-Man became a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe.



Since his first appearance, New York’s friendly neighborhood hero has gone on to become one of the most globally recognized characters in history, starring in comic book series, video games, films, television, animation, toys, and beyond. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN continues to be one of the top-selling comics in the comic book industry.



Spider-Man first debuted in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1981, later making his debut as Marvel's first larger-than-life balloon in 1987. Spidey quickly became a favorite of Parade watchers and fans at other events for over a decade. After the original balloon was retired, Spidey made his return to the Parade in 2009, running as part of the Parade until 2014.



The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 28 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.