Published August 27, 2024

Take a Look Inside 'The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?'

From interviews with the writers to concept art from the designers and animators, enjoy a special look at The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...? Available August 27, 2024.

by William Shammah

The Multiverse awaits! From Abrams Books, 'The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?' promises to take fans behind the scenes of the Emmy Award-winning TV series. Rediscover the many characters and stories that populate the vast new realities of Marvel Studios' What If...? with this expansive coffee table book, out on August 27

In the series, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) guides viewers through new timelines, raising questions such as: What if Ultron successfully defeated the Avengers and acquired the Infinity Stones? What if Peggy Carter was injected with Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T’Challa became Star-Lord?

Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding brings these new universes to animated life with striking imagery and a bold color palette, lending his designs and guiding hand to give the series a cohesive look and feel with the wider MCU.

'The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?' will peel back the curtain on the making of series, featuring an introduction from by Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, and concluding with an afterword from Emmy-winning animation artist Bryan Andrews. Through interviews with the animators, designers, producers, and writers of the series, readers just how  discover everything that goes into translating their favorite heroes and villains from live action to animation.

The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?

The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?
9781419770944
Hardback
272pp
$50.00
On Sale: August 27, 2024
[Order Here]

Paul Davies is the author of 'Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game,' 'Marvel Studios’ Eternals: The Art of the Movie,' 'Marvel’s Avengers: The Art of the Game,' 'Marvel’s Midnight Suns: The Art of the Game,' and many more bestselling books on video game, film, and television production. 

'The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?'  goes on sale August 27 and is available to order from Abrams Books wherever books are sold!

