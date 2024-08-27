Take a Look Inside 'The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?'

The Multiverse awaits! From Abrams Books, 'The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?' promises to take fans behind the scenes of the Emmy Award-winning TV series. Rediscover the many characters and stories that populate the vast new realities of Marvel Studios' What If...? with this expansive coffee table book, out on August 27.

In the series, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) guides viewers through new timelines, raising questions such as: What if Ultron successfully defeated the Avengers and acquired the Infinity Stones? What if Peggy Carter was injected with Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T’Challa became Star-Lord?

Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding brings these new universes to animated life with striking imagery and a bold color palette, lending his designs and guiding hand to give the series a cohesive look and feel with the wider MCU.

'The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?' will peel back the curtain on the making of series, featuring an introduction from by Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, and concluding with an afterword from Emmy-winning animation artist Bryan Andrews. Through interviews with the animators, designers, producers, and writers of the series, readers just how discover everything that goes into translating their favorite heroes and villains from live action to animation.