Culture & Lifestyle
Published July 15, 2021

Bid On Items From ‘The Gifted’ In Latest Prop Store Auction

Bidding begins this August!

by Marvel
The Gifted

Prop Store, the world's leading vendor of original movie props, costumes, and memorabilia - in association with 20th Television and the world-renowned Marvel Entertainment - has announced the first-ever online auction to feature original costumes, props, and set decoration from the mutant-filled live-action television series The Gifted

Over 300 lots will be offered in this online auction, which takes place this August 2021. Fans can register now to bid in the auction, view the preview gallery, and get updates at PropStore.com.  

The lots offered span across both seasons, including items from your favorite mutants, including Polaris, Thunderbird, Eclipse, Blink, Erg, the Frost Sisters, Reeva, Twist, the Morlocks, the Inner Circle, and the Strucker family.  Each item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Prop Store.

Highlights of the upcoming auction that fans and collectors can bid on with estimated sale prices include:

  • Polaris’ Hero Tiara, Est. $1,500 - 2,500
  • Erg's Introduction Costume, Est. $1,500 - 2,500
  • Thunderbird’s Tomahawk, Knife, and Sheath, Est. $1,200 - 1,800
  • Polaris’ Hero Medallion, Est. $1,200 - 1,800
  • Blink’s Finale Portal Costume, Est. $1,000 – 1,500
  • Andreas Von Strucker's Fenris Sword Cane, Est. $1,000 – 1,500
  • Jace Turner's ID's, Est. $1,000 – 1,500
  • Polaris’ Heist Costume, Est. 1,000 – 2,000
  • The Frost Sisters' Mission Costumes, Est. $800 - 1,200
  • Fenris Music Box and Letters, Est. $800 - 1,200
  • Light-Up Mutant Power Inhibitor Control Box and Inhibitor Collar, Est. $800 - 1,200
  • William's Hellfire Club Chess Board, Est. $600 – 800
  • Twist's Heist Costume, Est. $600 - 800
  • Lauren Strucker's Inner Circle Costume and Andy Strucker's Rooftop Dream Costume, Est. $500 - 700
  • Eclipse's Hacking Costume, Est. $500 - 700

 

“The Gifted brought the mutant struggles started by the X-Men to a new group of mutants on television screens around the world,” Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Operations for Prop Store, said in a statement. “United with the Morlocks, this team of ‘Gifted’ mutants fought against the forces of the Hellfire Club to discover themselves and their own humanity.  This series featured amazing props and wardrobe that are recognizable to Marvel fans everywhere. From the iconic red medallion that Polaris received from her ‘father’ and Thunderbird’s signature tomahawk to Blink and Erg’s bespoke costumes, this auction gives fans a chance to take home an authentic piece of this mutant Marvel universe. And, all bidding starts at just $100!”

Bidding opens on August 2, and take a peek at some of the items in the gallery below! For more information, visit PropStore.com.

TV Shows

Loki: Episode 6 Event Report

TV Shows

'Loki': Explore New Images From Episode 6

TV Shows

Loki: Deconstructing He Who Remains’ Life’s Work at the Citadel at the End of Time

TV Shows

Marvel Studios Makes History with 28 Emmy Nominations for 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'

Podcasts

Listen to Chapter 8 of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

In this article: The Gifted | Season 1, The Gifted | Season 2
1/
'The Gifted' - Prop Store Auction

