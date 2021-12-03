Culture & Lifestyle
Published December 3, 2021

Holiday Gift Guide: 'This Week in Marvel' Hosts Ryan and Lorraine Share Their Mega Marvel Gift Guide

Need inspo on gifts for family, friends, kids of all ages, and pets in your life?

by Christine Dinh

True Believers, the holidays are upon us! And with that, the hosts of This Week in MarvelRyan "Agent M" Penagos and Lorraine Cink, are here to regale you with their rendition of the MEGA MARVEL GIFT GUIDE!

With their powers combined, they've got ideas a-plenty for every Marvel-themed gift you may be in need for, whether for your family, friend, all-around amazing kid, pets, and neighbors in your life. Oh, don't forget to splurge on something for yourself as well. You can listen to the episode above where they recruit a special guest for an extra-special gift guide all about toys, as well check out their handy list of holiday picks below!

LORRAINE'S PICKS

To Play With: Hasbro Marvel Mech Strike toys & Marvel Spidey & His Amazing Friends Webbed Wheelies

Marvel Spidey & His Amazing Friends Webbed Wheelies 3-Pack
Marvel Mech Strike

SHOP | Marvel Spidey & His Amazing Friends Webbed Wheelies 3-PackMarvel Avengers Mech Strike 8-inch Captain AmericaMarvel Avengers Mech Strike 6-inch Black PantherMarvel Avengers Mech Strike 8-inch Iron Man

To Game: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy & Marvel Champions: The Card Game

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy & Marvel Champions: The Card Game

To watch: Disney+

Hawkeye

Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming original Marvel Studios series such as Hawkeye, What If...?, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and so much more now!

To Read: Spider-Man. Vol 1 Collector's Edition from Taschen

Spider-Man. Vol 1 Collector's Edition from Taschen

To Wear: Apparel from Her Universe

Her Universe

SHOP | Hawkeye Ronin Mask Hoodie | Loki Patch Hoodie | Hawkeye Purple Suit Long-Sleeve T-Shirt | WandaVision S.W.O.R.D. Sweatshirt

To Collect: Marvel Classic Black Light Collectible Poster Portfolio & Miles Morales (Bodega Cat Suit) Statue

Marvel Classic Black Light Collectible Poster Portfolio & Miles Morales (Bodega Cat Suit) Statue

For Pet: Marvel x Bark Box

Marvel x Bark Box

RYAN'S PICKS

To Play With: Marvel Legends – Hercules, Marvel Legends – Spider-Man Figures with Armadillo Build A Figure, What If...? toys, & so many friggin’ LEGO sets

Marvel Legends – Hercules, Marvel Legends – Spider-Man Figures with Armadillo Build A Figure

To Game:  Marvel Future RevolutionMarvel’s Avengers (Now with Spidey!)

Snag your recipient some gift cards to the Google Play Store and/or the Apple App Store to fully take advantage of MARVEL Future Revolution!

To Watch: Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and Marvel's Hit-Monkey on Hulu

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and Marvel's Hit-Monkey on Hulu

To Read: X-Men: Hellfire Gala Red Carpet Edition, Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star, all the Marvel Unlimited subscriptions

X-Men Hellfire Gala, Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star, all the Marvel Unlimited subscriptions. 

To Wear: Team Liquid x Marvel 1978 Spider-Man capsule

Team Liquid x Marvel gear

To Collect: Comics, Marvel x VeVe digital collectibles, posters from Grey Matter Art and Bottleneck Gallery, and all the awesome stuff over at Mondo

Mondo Tiki Mugs

For Pet: Hugs 

With new episodes every Friday, This Week in Marvel delivers all the latest Marvel discussion and news about comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and beyond! Tweet your questions and comments about the show to @AgentM@LorraineCink@JamesMIglehart, or @Marvel with the hashtag #ThisWeekinMarvel! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

December 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

‘Hawkeye’: Unwrap New Character Posters

Games

Nick Fury, Director of Espionage Agency S.H.I.E.L.D., Infiltrates 'Fortnite' to Combat the Cubes

Comics

New on Marvel Unlimited

Comics

The Final Chapter of Peach Momoko's 'Demon Days' Saga Arrives with 'Demon Days: Blood Feud' #1

In this article: Holidays, This Week in Marvel

