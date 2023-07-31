New from Titan Books: A Doctor Strange Origin Story Novel

When arrogant physician Stephen Strange lost the ability to wield a surgeon’s knife, he embarked on a path of self-reflection and discovery. Now equipped with magical powers, he battles tirelessly to defend the Earth from arcane threats that few humans can conceive of—facing rival sorcerers, thwarting Nightmare the malevolent ruler of dreams, and daring to defy the terrifying despot of the Dark Dimension, Dormammu.

Introducing the foundational characters who have defined Doctor Strange through the years, such as the Ancient One, Wong, Clea, and his many adversaries, the novel follows Strange’s adventures to some of the weirdest places in the Marvel Universe—the dream kingdom of Nightmare, the Dark Dimension, and beyond!

“I would have been seven or eight years old when I first read the Stan Lee/Steve Ditko DOCTOR STRANGE [comics],” reflects Lovegrove of his connection to the character. “I was instantly captivated by its intrinsic weirdness, its blurring of the line between superheroics and the supernatural. There was no other comic strip that looked like it, disorientated like it, revelled in its own extraordinariness like it. There was nothing stranger than STRANGE.”