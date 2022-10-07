Culture & Lifestyle
Published October 7, 2022

Werewolf by Night Arrives at Avengers Campus

Catch a frightening first look now!

by Rachel Paige
werewolf by night

It might not be a full moon right now, but things are getting pretty spooky at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort. A brand new character has entered the area, and you’re going to want to be on the lookout for him for more reasons than one — Werewolf by Night has arrived, following the release of the Special Presentation on Diseny+ of the same name! 

The Disney Parks TikTok released a frightening first look at the character now roaming around. Take a peek at him in the video below!

@disneyparks Who’s that lurking in the shadows?! 🐺 Werewolf by Night is now on the loose in #AvengersCampus in #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure. Stream #WerewolfByNight on @disneyplus now! #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #DisneyPlus ♬ original sound - Disney Parks

Werewolf by Night joins the growing list of heroes at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Captain America (both Steve and Sam), Thor, Loki, and so many more. You never know who you might find around the corner. 

Live Events

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 New York Comic Con Panels, Booth Events and Livestream

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Exploring Jennifer Walters' “Justified” Rage in Episode 8

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 8: Jennifer Walters vs. Daredevil

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Bringing Matt Murdock into Jen Walters' Life

Comics

October is Mephisto Month at Marvel

In this article: Werewolf By Night, Werewolf By Night, Theme Parks, Avengers Campus

