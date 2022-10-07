Werewolf by Night Arrives at Avengers Campus

It might not be a full moon right now, but things are getting pretty spooky at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort. A brand new character has entered the area, and you’re going to want to be on the lookout for him for more reasons than one — Werewolf by Night has arrived, following the release of the Special Presentation on Diseny+ of the same name!

The Disney Parks TikTok released a frightening first look at the character now roaming around. Take a peek at him in the video below!

Werewolf by Night joins the growing list of heroes at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Captain America (both Steve and Sam), Thor, Loki, and so many more. You never know who you might find around the corner.