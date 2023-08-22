Award-Winning Game MARVEL SNAP Comes to PC

Big news hit the stage at Gamescom 2023 at the Opening Night Live—the award-winning mobile game MARVEL SNAP is now better than ever on PC!

Officially coming out of Early Access, you can now download MARVEL SNAP on Steam and connect to your Google Account or Apple ID. Access your collection from anywhere between desktop and mobile! Everything you love about the game is now better than ever on PC, with native widescreen and beautiful gameplay, perfect for streaming. Don't miss the celebration rewards happening all month long!