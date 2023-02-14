Celebrate Marvel Love Stories with MARVEL SNAP

"Love don't last in the dark..." This Valentine's Day, these Marvel Super Heroes certainly know when there's a love worth fighting for!

In collaboration with Nuverse, Second Dinner and MARVEL Entertainment, superstar DJ/Producer Martin Garrix and multi-talented viral singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE released their MARVEL SNAP anthem track ‘Hero’, supported by a Super Hero-studded animated video. In this mind-melding adventure video, inspired by the hit game MARVEL SNAP, epic Marvel love stories are used to explore the trials and tribulations of falling in and out of love.

In the video, JVKE falls deep into thought and imaginative exploration when he gets an all too familiar "Can we talk?" text from his ex-girlfriend, Georgia. Throughout the video, JVKE explores the highs and lows of a relationship through fan favorite Marvel pairs including Spider-Man & Mary Jane, Storm & Black Panther, and Vision & Scarlet Witch. The video showcases beautifully unique variant card art styles that can be found in MARVEL SNAP.