Entering Marvel Contest of Champions: Shang-Chi

From a young age, Shang-Chi went through rigorous martial arts training with his father, Zheng Zu. After discovering he was being shaped into a lethal assassin, he instead took to Super Hero work. Shang-Chi has complete control over his inner energy, Chi. With a vast knowledge of Wushu fighting styles, Shang-Chi can wield a variety of weapons but he excels in bare-handed combat. Now he’s the latest to join the roster in Marvel Contest of Champions!

As a character class Skill, Shang-Chi’s basic abilities include Slow, Cleanse, Unblockable, Stun, Precision.

Shang-Chi has three special attacks and one signature attack. Using Aerial Kick, landing this attack or Striking into Block will perform the last Wushu Strike used with equal potency. If no Wushu Strike has been used, the Pin-Point Strike is performed.

With Wushu Barrage, each hit is a Guaranteed Critical Hit. Consume all Chi Charges, increasing the Attack Rating of each hit by 690.3 for each Chi Charge. All Unreadied Wushu Strikes are Readied.

Unleashing Total Focus, gain +182.61 Critical Damage Rating for the rest of the fight. Gain 4 Chi Charge(s).

Shang Chi’s signature attack, (passive) critical hits deal a burst of 20% of hit damage as Physical Damage. This ability is based on hit damage before checking Block Proficiency, Armor and Resistances. Shang-Chi can perform Critical Hits through the Opponent’s Block. Personal abilities that trigger on Critical Hits will trigger through Block.

Shang-Chi’s recommended masteries include Pierce/Pure Skill and Stupefy. His strengths include Wushu Strike Utility and Critical hits.

