Celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day with Marvel Games

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has a slew of options included to help you tailor the experience to your needs. Including:

Input type Hold/Press

Focus Mix – On/Off . Allows players to experience the game with a stronger emphasis placed on the narrative and gameplay related elements of the soundscape.

. Allows players to experience the game with a stronger emphasis placed on the narrative and gameplay related elements of the soundscape. Difficulty Settings Easy – You got this Intended – You got this, probably Hard – You don’t got this Custom – I do it my way



What’s great about the difficulty settings in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy? You can further customize them with various sub-categories—

Guardians Mode Slowdown – Slider . This value represents how much time is slowed down when you are in Guardians mode. The higher the value, the greater the slow down. 1 represents a complete pause, while 0 is no slow down at all.

. This value represents how much time is slowed down when you are in Guardians mode. The higher the value, the greater the slow down. 1 represents a complete pause, while 0 is no slow down at all. Damage Dealt – Very Low to Very High . The higher this setting, the more damage Star-Lord deals to enemies.

. The higher this setting, the more damage Star-Lord deals to enemies. Guardians Cooldown Duration – Slider . This multiplier affects the cooldown on each Guardian’s abilities. Increasing this value will give more weight to your decisions and demand more planning on your part.

. This multiplier affects the cooldown on each Guardian’s abilities. Increasing this value will give more weight to your decisions and demand more planning on your part. Huddle Auto-Win – On/Off . If this setting is turned on, you will not be presented with a choice wheel during the Huddle sequences, and the correct answer will be automatically selected.

. If this setting is turned on, you will not be presented with a choice wheel during the Huddle sequences, and the correct answer will be automatically selected. Cost of Elemental Shots – Slider . This multiplier affects how much Elemental Ammo an Elemental Shot costs. Increasing this value will make your Elemental Shots more valuable and require more planning on your part.

. This multiplier affects how much Elemental Ammo an Elemental Shot costs. Increasing this value will make your Elemental Shots more valuable and require more planning on your part. Damage Received – Very Low to Very High . The higher this setting, the more damage Star-Lord and the Guardians receive from enemies.

. The higher this setting, the more damage Star-Lord and the Guardians receive from enemies. Shield Regeneration – Very Low to Very High . This setting determines how long after taking damage Star-Lord’s shield will begin to regenerate, as well as the rate of regeneration, and the extent of damage taken, while the shield is depleted.

. This setting determines how long after taking damage Star-Lord’s shield will begin to regenerate, as well as the rate of regeneration, and the extent of damage taken, while the shield is depleted. Death Event Timer – Easy to Hardcore . The amount of time an ally is in danger before they become overwhelmed.

. The amount of time an ally is in danger before they become overwhelmed. Vulnerability Timer – Slider . The length of time that an enemy retains the vulnerabilities applied by abilities.

. The length of time that an enemy retains the vulnerabilities applied by abilities. Death Gate – Very Easy to Very Hard . The number of times a player needs to be hit before dying after reaching 0 HP, as well as the length of time a player is in danger before they recover.

. The number of times a player needs to be hit before dying after reaching 0 HP, as well as the length of time a player is in danger before they recover. Objects Outline – On/Off . If this setting is turned Off, the white outline around objects interactable by the Guardians is turned off. More observation will be required, and a regular use of your visor to identify opportunities for interactions.

. If this setting is turned Off, the white outline around objects interactable by the Guardians is turned off. More observation will be required, and a regular use of your visor to identify opportunities for interactions. Compass System – On/Off . If this setting is turned off, the Compass system normally shown in the visor will be disabled. Less indications on your next destination will require more exploration.

. If this setting is turned off, the Compass system normally shown in the visor will be disabled. Less indications on your next destination will require more exploration. Hints System – Instant to None. The Hints system delivers hints when it detects you have been stuck on a step for too long. The lower the setting, the more rapidly hints will be delivered. The system can also be turned off entirely.

So why do these features matter? With the ever-growing complication of game mechanics and need for something new in each release, there needs to be an emphasis on allowing players to tailor those new mechanics in a way that they can execute them successfully. As a disabled gamer and developer myself, I rely on these features to continue to play the games I love each day. Also, any day I get to advocate about accessibility is a treat!

Though these are only a few examples of accessibility features our games, there’s nothing but confidence that this list will continue to expand and grow as the years go on. As long as we’re creating, we’ll continue to strive so that everyone can game!

