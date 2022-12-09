Hulk Smashes His Way Onto the Fortnite Item Shop

Make way for the Hulk, who just arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop!

Beginning today, December 8, the Jade Giant has smashed his way onto Fortnite with some monster-sized accessories, including a Recruit Hulk Outfit, Gamma Chamber Back Bling, Demolisher Pickaxe, and Hulk Smash Emote. You can also see him in action in the Chapter 4 Cinematic Trailer, where you can catch a glimpse of him riding a Dirt Bike.