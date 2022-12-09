Hulk Smashes His Way Onto the Fortnite Item Shop
Hulk is now rampaging across the Fortnite Item Shop with his Gamma Chamber Back Bling, Demolisher Pickaxe, and more!
Make way for the Hulk, who just arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop!
Beginning today, December 8, the Jade Giant has smashed his way onto Fortnite with some monster-sized accessories, including a Recruit Hulk Outfit, Gamma Chamber Back Bling, Demolisher Pickaxe, and Hulk Smash Emote. You can also see him in action in the Chapter 4 Cinematic Trailer, where you can catch a glimpse of him riding a Dirt Bike.
All of these items – the Recruit Hulk Outfit, Gamma Chamber Back Bling, Demolisher Pickaxe, and Hulk Smash Emote – can be purchased individually or together in the Hulk Set Bundle. With these items equipped, your opponents definitely won't like you when you're angry!
The Hulk Set will rotate out of the shop on December 15, so don't miss your chance to grab it before it's gone!
Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way.
