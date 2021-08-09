Games
Published August 9, 2021

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 5

Get ready to smash, swing, and fly through the Marvel universe!

by Marika Hashimoto

Avengers Assemble…block by block!

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The LEGO® Group and Marvel Entertainment today announced the critically acclaimed LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes is arriving to Nintendo Switch™ on Oct. 5, 2021.

LEGO Galactus strikes!

Featuring an original story crossing the entire Marvel Universe and filled with classic LEGO videogame adventure and humor, players take on the role of their favorite Marvel Super Heroes as they unite to stop a host of villains from destroying the world.  Players will smash, swing and fly through the Marvel Universe as they travel to iconic locations, such as Stark Tower, the X-Mansion, Asteroid M, and Asgard.

Who’s invited to the party? The list keeps growing! Players will unlock more than 100 playable characters from across the Marvel Universe, including fan favorites like Black Widow, Loki, Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, Deadpool, and Galactus

LEGO Iron Man assembles the Avengers.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes for Nintendo Switch also includes the following previously released DLC packs:

 

Stay tuned for more news on the biggest block party coming to the Marvel Universe this fall!

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes launches on Oct. 5, 2021 for Nintendo Switch and is available now on Xbox One®, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC. To learn more about LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, you can follow the latest announcements on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

In this article: LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes, Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff), Loki, Iron Man (Tony Stark), Wolverine (James Howlett), Deadpool (Wade Wilson), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Thor (Thor Odinson)