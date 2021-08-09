LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 5

Featuring an original story crossing the entire Marvel Universe and filled with classic LEGO videogame adventure and humor, players take on the role of their favorite Marvel Super Heroes as they unite to stop a host of villains from destroying the world. Players will smash, swing and fly through the Marvel Universe as they travel to iconic locations, such as Stark Tower, the X-Mansion, Asteroid M, and Asgard.

Who’s invited to the party? The list keeps growing! Players will unlock more than 100 playable characters from across the Marvel Universe, including fan favorites like Black Widow, Loki, Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, Deadpool, and Galactus!