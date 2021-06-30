Games
Published June 30, 2021

Loki Arrives in Fortnite

The god of mischief is finally here and don't think there won't be chaos!

by Marika Hashimoto
Things are not what they seem, True Believers...and especially not when the god of mischief is among us!

Inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers, Loki makes a grand entrance to Fortnite as part of July 2021's Crew Pack, which features the Loki Laufeyson Outfit and his classic accessory, the Loki’s Cape Back Bling. 

Better watch out though, because Asgardian royalty knows where to get his hands on only the best! You can get it too, by picking up the glow stick of destiny Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe, as well as the Chitauri Chariot Glider (not of Asgard or any world known). 

And while he's here to make mischief, Loki Laufeyson also knows how to charm—see for yourself with the new Loki’s Welcoming Loading Screen!

Whether he's here to stir things up or to cause absolute chaos, one thing's for sure...Loki knows how to bring the party!

 

For the latest on all things Fortnite x Marvel, stay tuned to Fortnite.com!

3:33

Ask Marvel

Natasha & Yelena's Road Trip Playlist?! | Ask Marvel

Comics

Marvel Heroes Pay Homage To Captain America In Spectacular 80th Anniversary Covers

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Watch the New Mid-Season Sneak Peek Now

Comics

The Tragic Death At The Hellfire Gala Is Revealed As The Trial Of Magneto Begins

