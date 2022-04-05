Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Black Cat and Scorpion

What happens when a Cat and a Scorpion run into each other during a heist? Well, complete chaos, of course!

Felicia Hardy, AKA Black Cat, and Mac Gargan’s Scorpion have entered MARVEL Contest of Champions, and both villains will need their signature moves to survive what happens next. They’ll have to team up with heroes like Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, and The Summoner to prevent Goldpool’s pool of Gold from falling into the wrong hands.

With her trusty grappling hook, athletic prowess, and quick wit, Black Cat brings a number of valuable skills to Battlerealm. High Velocity Impact allows her to purify or cleanse debuffs and increase the heist timer. With Claw de Grace, she can increase critical rating, deal critical bleeds and instantly end the heist. Then there’s her Infuriating Agility, which inflicts an infuriate debuff, reduces offensive ability accuracy and refreshes the heist timer.

On the other hand, Scropion comes equipped with Tailspin, which allows him to inflict sting debuffs on every hit, damaging the opponent when they launch special attacks. He can also use Scorpion Ambush to inflict a petrify debuff while damaging the opponent with a burst of instant sting damage. Finally, his Acid Spray inflicts instant torment debuffs, stuns the opponent, and gains fury charges and buffs.