Games
Published April 28, 2023

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for a Chance To Win!

Live on Twitch at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on April 28! You could win a limited edition comic book just by watching!

by Marvel
Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream

Hello Summoners!

Today on the Marvel Contest of Champions livestream, Kabam will give away an issue of CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS (2015) #1 comic book to 10 lucky Twitch viewers during the official livestream!

Tune in today, Friday, April 28th at 9AM PT / 12PM ET at twitch.tv/Kabam as we discuss everything new coming to Marvel Contest of Champions in May!

In addition to the comic book giveaway, we will be providing first looks at the two newest Champions, information about Event and Side Quests and details for the 7-Star launch Event!

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

