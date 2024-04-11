Marvel's Greatest Agents Celebrate MARVEL Future Fight's 9th Anniversary

All the stars of the Marvel Universe are gathering as Netmarble celebrates the 9th Year Anniversary for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Leading up to the 9th Anniversary on April 30th, players can participate in special limited-time “9 Year Red Carpet” events and receive valuable rewards.

Starting today through April 29th, players can pre-register for the Anniversary celebration. Various rewards await pre-registered users, including Selector: Potential Transcended Character, 9 million Gold and up to 900 Crystals. Don’t miss out the opportunity to be a fast mover and earn additional rewards!