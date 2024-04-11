Games
Published April 11, 2024

Marvel's Greatest Agents Celebrate MARVEL Future Fight's 9th Anniversary

From now until April 30, count down to MARVEL Future Fight's 9th anniversary with special events and rewards!

by Marika Hashimoto
All the stars of the Marvel Universe are gathering as Netmarble celebrates the 9th Year Anniversary for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Leading up to the 9th Anniversary on April 30th, players can participate in special limited-time “9 Year Red Carpet” events and receive valuable rewards.

Starting today through April 29th, players can pre-register for the Anniversary celebration. Various rewards await pre-registered users, including Selector: Potential Transcended Character, 9 million Gold and up to 900 Crystals. Don’t miss out the opportunity to be a fast mover and earn additional rewards!

MARVEL Future Fight 9th Anniversary Countdown

Players can also celebrate MARVEL Future Fight’s 9th Anniversary with several limited-time events, including:

  • 9th Year Countdown Event (April 9 – 29): Check-in the game during the event period and earn multiple rewards such as a Tier-2 Mega Advancement Ticket, Level 6 Potential Enhancement Ticket, Odin’s Blessing Chest and a total of 900 Crystals.
  • 9th Year Celebration Event (April 30 – mid-May): Special rewards including Selector: Tier-3 Character, 9-Year Anniversary Comic Card, Selector: Premium Tier-2 Character and more will be provided to agents who play during the event. The currency amount required to earn a Dimension Chest will be lowered during the event period.

 

Additionally, several Tier-3 Characters including Iron Man and Loki will be available to play for new agents for a limited time.

 

MARVEL Future Fight has over 150 million players across the world with the game currently available worldwide in the App Store® and Google Play™.

Join the millions around the world and play today!

For the latest news on MARVEL Future Fight, visit the official website and follow Marvel Games on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram!

MARVEL Future Fight

