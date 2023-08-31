Games
Published August 31, 2023

MARVEL Future Fight Enlists X-Force in New Mutant-Filled v930 Update

Suit up with new X-Force themed uniforms, upgrades and more!

by Marika Hashimoto
Make way for Mutants! Netmarble released a new v930 Game Update for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Starting today, Agents can choose a newly added playable character, equip the latest uniforms, utilize tier upgrades, and more.

Check out the "X-Force Vol. 2" themed update here!

Aug. 'X-Force Vol.2' Themed Update! | Marvel Future Fight

Based on the Mutant team X-Force, this game update has added the Mutant Super Villain Omega Red to the roster of playable characters. Three new uniforms are now available: Cable (Heart of Darkness), Stryfe (Classic), and Domino (Krakoa X-Force). Agents can look forward to a variety of content including a new C.T.P. and its Reforge effects, a Doctor Strange themed card collection, a free uniform try out system for Guide Quest, and improved convenience and reward system for Shadowland.

New character tier upgrades have been added for Cable (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Stryfe (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Awakened Skills have been added to characters including Domino and Warpath.

 

MARVEL Future Fight has over 150 million players across the world with the game currently available worldwide in the App Store® and Google Play™.

Join the millions around the world and play today!

For the latest news on MARVEL Future Fight, visit the official website and follow Marvel Games on X!





In this article: MARVEL Future Fight, X-Force, Omega Red, Cable (Nathan Summers), Stryfe, Domino (Neena Thurman), Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Warpath

