MARVEL Future Fight Enlists X-Force in New Mutant-Filled v930 Update

Based on the Mutant team X-Force, this game update has added the Mutant Super Villain Omega Red to the roster of playable characters. Three new uniforms are now available: Cable (Heart of Darkness), Stryfe (Classic), and Domino (Krakoa X-Force). Agents can look forward to a variety of content including a new C.T.P. and its Reforge effects, a Doctor Strange themed card collection, a free uniform try out system for Guide Quest, and improved convenience and reward system for Shadowland.

New character tier upgrades have been added for Cable (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Stryfe (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Awakened Skills have been added to characters including Domino and Warpath.

MARVEL Future Fight has over 150 million players across the world with the game currently available worldwide in the App Store® and Google Play™.

