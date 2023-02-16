Marvel Future Fight Enters the Quantum Realm with Update Inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has released a new game update for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight, with content inspired by Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Starting today, players can experience a newly added character, uniforms, game improvements, tier upgrades, and more.

This new game update contains various content inspired by Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania including the newly added character, Cassie Lang and three new uniforms for Ant-Man, Wasp, and M.O.D.O.K. A new legendary battle, “Quantum Conquest,” has been added as well that features stages based on the characters and storylines from Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.