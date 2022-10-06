MARVEL Future Fight Celebrates 150 Million Global Registered Users with New In-Game Content
Celebrate with limited-time events, special rewards and discounts!
Worldwide Agents, Assemble!
Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight has surpassed 150 million global registered users since its launch in April 2015. The game currently offers 251 playable characters and 393 uniforms for all players to enjoy.
To commemorate this key milestone, players can participate in limited-time events, obtain special rewards, and receive discounts on all in-game uniforms!
Starting today, players can experience the following new content and discounts:
- Celebration Event featuring SELECTOR: TIER-3 (October 5 - 31): By checking-in, players will receive the SELECTOR: TIER-3 feature via the game’s inbox. This will provide the opportunity to choose a TIER-3 character (out of 20 available characters) including CAPTAIN AMERICA, GHOST RIDER, THOR, VISION, HULK, BLACK PANTHER and the recently updated VENOM.
- Symbiote Invasion II Event Quest (October 5 - 18): Players can enter the event by completing daily quests such as WORLD BOSS clear, COMIC CARD upgrade, or by participating in ALLIANCE BATTLE.Tokens will be provided by competing daily quests which can be exchanged for various items including PREMIUM CARD CHEST, TIER-2 MEGA ADVANCEMENT TICKET, and 4★ ARTIFACT.
- 40% Uniform Discount (October 4 - 11): All uniforms can be purchased at 40% discounted price during this promotional period.
MARVEL Future Fight has over 150 million players across the world with the game currently available worldwide in the App Store® and Google Play™.
Join the millions around the world and play today!
For the latest news on MARVEL Future Fight, visit the official website and follow Marvel Games on Twitter!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Live Events
Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 New York Comic Con Panels, Booth Events and Livestream