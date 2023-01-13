MARVEL Future Fight's Latest v870 Update Features Shadow Shell, War Tiger and Miles Morales

Warriors, prepare for battle! The time has come to explore new missions, and only the most skilled will reach the next level!

Netmarble released a new v870 Game Update for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Players can add new uniforms, explore Area 13 during Dispatch Missions, and utilize new hero tier upgrades.

In this game update, players can equip new uniforms for Shadow Shell (Moon Temple Defenders), War Tiger (Moon Temple Defenders), and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Anniversary Special).

The in-game world continues to expand as Sector 13 is now available at Dispatch Missions. Players can explore newly-themed areas, experience a higher degree of difficulty and obtain special rewards. Additionally, new character tier upgrades have been added for Shadow Shell (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill).

Watch the action-packed trailer for the Moon Temple Defenders now! Are you ready to fight alongside the Warriors of the Sky?