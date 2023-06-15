Games
Published June 15, 2023

MARVEL Future Fight Spins Web of New Updates in v910 Inspired by 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Take a trip across the Spider-Verse with the latest updates to MARVEL Future Fight!

by Marika Hashimoto
If you've ever wanted to don a Spider-mask, now's your chance!

Netmarble released a new v910 Game Update for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Inspired by the new film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, players can experience a newly added character, uniforms, world boss, and tier upgrades.

Starting today, Spot is now available as a new playable character as well as three new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film-inspired uniforms for Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman.

Players can battle the new World Boss: Legend - Kang the Conqueror. With his main goal of conquering all dimensions, the difficulty level is set at Legend VI. New character tier upgrades have been added for Spider-Man (Miles Morales) (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Spider-Man 2099 (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Awakened Skill has been added to characters including Spot and Scorpion.

MARVEL Future Fight has over 150 million players across the world with the game currently available worldwide in the App Store® and Google Play™.

Join the millions around the world and play today!

For the latest news on MARVEL Future Fight, visit the official website and follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

In this article: MARVEL Future Fight, Spot (Dr. Johnathon Ohnn), Venom (MacDonald "Mac" Gargan), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara), Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew)

