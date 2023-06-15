MARVEL Future Fight Spins Web of New Updates in v910 Inspired by 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

If you've ever wanted to don a Spider-mask, now's your chance!

Netmarble released a new v910 Game Update for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Inspired by the new film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, players can experience a newly added character, uniforms, world boss, and tier upgrades.

Starting today, Spot is now available as a new playable character as well as three new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film-inspired uniforms for Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman.

Players can battle the new World Boss: Legend - Kang the Conqueror. With his main goal of conquering all dimensions, the difficulty level is set at Legend VI. New character tier upgrades have been added for Spider-Man (Miles Morales) (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Spider-Man 2099 (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Awakened Skill has been added to characters including Spot and Scorpion.