Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Doop (Green One)
Doop (Green One) is a good friend to have in your corner in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Since his inception, Doop has always been a Marvel mystery. Where did he come from? How was he created? Your guess is as good as ours, and those are about as myriad as the powers he wields. That's never bothered him, though, and it certainly hasn't stopped him from using his super-intelligence, strength, and resilience to help others as a secretary at the Jean Grey School for Higher Learning. When he isn't performing his job or exploring his passion for camera work, he'll be there for you when you need him, and there’s no better one to have floating in your corner than Doop!
Doop (Green One) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, X-Men, Mutants, and Non-Humans, Doop (Green One) has a toolkit that includes Doopspace, A Little Knowledge Is…, and Can’t Keep A Good Doop Down.
Notably, Doop (Green One) takes his abilities from other characters and uses them himself. These abilities carry the same balancing as the originals, with the exception that different rarity abilities are scaled to Doop’s 4-Star rarity levels.
Doop utilizes Doopspace to fling barrages of items at his opponents. One of the following abilities may be chosen before battle for this ability:
- Hela (Goddess of Death) – Knives Out – 9 AP
- Moon Knight (Avatar of Khonshu) – Crescent Darts – 10 AP
- Okoye (Wakandan General) – Piercing Throw – 11 AP
- Captain America (Super Soldier) – Star-Spangled Avenger – 11 AP
- Captain America (Super Soldier) – Peacemaker – 12 AP
- Cable (Nathan Summers) – Plasma Barrage – 12 AP
- Deadpool (It’s Me! Deadpool!) – Whales! Whales! Whales! – 14 AP
- Kate Pryde (Marauders) – Not Just A Phase – Passive
- The Hood (Classic) – Dormammu’s Aid – Passive
- America Chavez (Young Avengers) – Punch Everyone – Passive
With Can’t Keep A Good Doop Down, Doop taps his super strength and durability to help his team. One of the following abilities may be chosen before battle for this ability:
- Wolverine (X-Force) – Recovery – 6 AP
- Rhino (Classic) – Rhino Might – 7 AP
- She-Hulk (Origin) – YEET – 9 AP
- Iron Man (Hulkbuster) – Repulsor Punch – 9 AP
- Rogue (Classic) – Leading the Charge – Passive
- Juggernaut (Fear Itself) – Unstoppable – Passive
- Luke Cage (Power Man) – The Defender – Passive
- Black Panther (Civil War) – Move… Or Be Moved – Passive
Doop knows things. How? No one knows, but his knowledge is unparalleled when he decides to share it using A Little Knowledge Is…. One of the following abilities may be chosen before battle for this ability:
- Abigail Brand (Commander of SWORD) – Brand Loyalty – 5 AP
- Magneto (Classic) – Magnetized Projectiles – 8 AP
- Jean Grey (All-New X-Men) – Mind Over Matter – 10 AP
- Emma Frost (Astonishing X-Men) – Psychic Meddling – 10 AP
- Professor X (Classic) – Xavier Protocols – Passive
- Polaris (Classic) – Particle Accelerator – Passive
Release Events
Story
Honor Among Thieves – 10/6 – 10/10
Doop (Green One) Covers and Shards in Progression rewards
Event Tokens in Placement rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – 10/9 – 10/14
Doop (Green One) Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Lost In Time – 10/10 – 10/13
Doop (Green One) Covers and Shards + Vault Token in Progression rewards
Versus
Devil Dinosaur – RRRRAAAWWWR! – 10/6 – 10/10
Doop (Green One) Cover and Shards as Placement rewards
Doop – Scoop From Doop – 10/9 – 10/12
Doop (Green One) Covers and Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Offers
Doop & Friends Vault 10/9 – 10/14
80 Item Vault:
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Doop cover
- 1x Polaris (Lorna Dane) cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Cyclops (Uncanny X-Men) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Wolverine (Astonishing X-Men) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
