Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: High Evolutionary (Classic) & High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3)
High Evolutionary (Classic) and High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) seek to evolve MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Herbert Wyndham is his name, and evolution is his game. Inspired by Nathaniel Essex (who you may know as the dastardly Mister Sinister), Wyndham has been obsessed with the concept since a young age. Then, all his dreams came true when a chance encounter with an Inhuman allowed him to unlock the secrets of genetic modification. Taking on the name High Evolutionary (Classic), he uses his abilities to evolve—and devolve—life in pursuit of his agenda to improve all life into his idea of the "perfect" form, which has caused its fair share of chaos for both heroes and villains alike.
Likewise, High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) is obsessed with creating a "perfect" race in the galaxy... at least until his experiments on living beings leads to a confrontation with the Guardians of the Galaxy.
High Evolutionary (Classic) and High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) are the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 3-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains, Technologists, Geniuses, and Cosmic, High Evolutionary (Classic)has a toolkit that includes Iteration, The Missing Link, and Unnatural Selection.
With Iteration, High Evolutionary deals 777 damage, plus 389 damage per Research counter (Max 15). At 6+ counters, this also creates a 3-turn Countdown tile that reduces the target's ability ranks by 2 while on the board (Max 1 per enemy).
(PASSIVE) Whenever an enemy makes a match or fires a power, this adds a Research counter and gains +1 AP in the target's strongest color.
Using The Missing Link, choose an ally: increase their max HP by 20% and their ability and match base damage by 20%, up to his max HP and strongest base match damage if a teammate is chosen.
(PASSIVE) On battle start, if he is not the highest level character, he gains up to 140% bonus max HP and 25% bonus ability and base match damage based on the difference in levels, up to level 370. This passive cannot be disabled by stuns.
By making an Unnatural Selection, High Evolutionary deals 15% permanent damage to the target and reduces their match damage by 15% (Max 60% reduction). Then, if his maximum health is greater than the target's, he deals additional damage equal to the difference, up to 20% of his maximum health. (Max health is reduced by permanent damage.)
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains, Technologists, Geniuses, and Cosmic, High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) has a toolkit that includes Iteration, The Missing Link, and Unnatural Selection.
With Iteration, High Evolutionary deals 5390 damage, plus 2695 damage per Research counter (Max 15). At 6+ counters, this also creates a 3-turn Countdown tile that reduces the target's ability ranks by 2 while on the board (Max 1 per enemy). At +10 counters, this also stuns the target for 2 turn(s).
(PASSIVE) Whenever an enemy makes a match or fires a power, this adds a Research counter and gains +1 AP in the target's strongest color.
Using The Missing Link, choose an ally: increase their max HP by 13% and their ability and match base damage by 18%, up to his max HP and strongest base match damage if a teammate is chosen.
(PASSIVE) On battle start, if he is not the highest level character, he gains up to 140% bonus max HP and 140% bonus ability and base match damage based on the difference in levels, up to level 550. This passive cannot be disabled by stuns.
By making an Unnatural Selection, High Evolutionary deals 12% permanent damage to the target and reduces their match damage by 15% (Max 60% reduction). Then, if his maximum health is greater than the target's, he deals additional damage equal to the difference, up to 18% of his maximum health. (Max health is reduced by permanent damage.)
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
Hearts of Darkness – 5/4 - 5/7
High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) Shards and Event Token in Placement Rewards
High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) Event Token in Progression Rewards and Alliance Rewards
Thick As Thieves – 5/7 - 5/11
High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) Legendary Token in Placement Rewards, Shards and Event Token in Progression Rewards, Legendary Token and Event Token in Alliance Rewards
Versus
Enhanced Encounter – 5/4 - 5/8
High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) Shards in Placement Rewards, Event Token in Progression Rewards, Event Token in Alliance Rewards
Evolutionary Conquest – 5/7 - 5/10
High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) Event Token in Progression Rewards, Event Token in Alliance Rewards
Offers
Genetic Mayhem Store – 5/4 - 5/7
Chance to get High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls.
Isotope Vault – 5/11 - 5/14
Chance to get High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls.
40 Items:
- 1x New Men Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star The Thing (Classic) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
New Men Legendary Store – 5/11 - 5/14
15% chance to get High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3), Adam Warlock (Infinity Watch), and The Hulk (Bruce Banner)
Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
