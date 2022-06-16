Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Hulkling (Dorrek VIII)
As a shapeshifter, Hulkling can adapt to any situation, making him a formidable addition to MARVEL Puzzle Quest.
King. Leader. Friend. There are a lot of ways to describe Teddy Altman, especially after his ascension to the throne as Emperor of the Kree-Skrull alliance. Before he seized his birthright as Dorrek VIII, though, Hulkling was an Earth hero in his own right, serving as a member of the Young Avengers alongside his future husband Billy Kaplan, AKA Wiccan. As a shapeshifter, Hulkling knows what it means to adapt to new situations and he sure can pack a punch, making him a formidable warrior and a noble leader.
Hulkling (Dorrek VIII) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Team Cap and Young Avengers, Hulkling has a toolkit that includes Good Communication Skills, The King’s Decree, Metamorphic Adaptation, Into the Fray, Hardened Spikes, and Aerial Annoyance.
Using his Good Communication Skills, Hulkling winds up a mighty punch. He deals 445 damage, plus 222 for each Smash Countdown tile on the board, then creates 2 6-turn Green Smash Countdown tiles. If there are 3 or more Smash tiles on the board, he destroys all Smash tiles on the board 9 surrounding tiles, and deals 111 damage to other enemies. However, destroyed tiles do not generate AP.
The King of Space delivers The King's Decree by the Star-Sword, the blade that knows friend from foe. He selects a special tile and converts enemy Special tiles in that row and the row above and below to Basic tiles. He then Fortifies friendly Special tiles and increases friendly Strike, Attack, and Protect tile strength in these rows by 40%.
(PASSIVE) Whenever Hulkling uses an ability, he Converts 2 Team-Up AP into one of his allies’ strongest colors. Friendly Team-Up tile matches deal 10% more damage and generate 1 more Team-Up AP.
Hulkling’s a shapeshifter, but a terrible liar; luckily he’s a great fighter! With Metamorphic Adaptation, select a basic Red, Yellow, or Purple tile; if the tile is Red, create a 3-turn Red Countdown tile, and this ability becomes Into the Fray. If the tile is Yellow, create a 5-turn Yellow Countdown tile and this ability becomes Hardened Spikes. If the tile is Purple, Hulkling goes Airborne for 2 turns, and this ability becomes Aerial Annoyance.
- When the Into the Fray (PASSIVE) tile is on the board, Hulkling deals 40% more damage with matches and abilities. When the Countdown tile expires or is destroyed, he heals a burst of 370 health and this ability becomes Metamorphic Adaptation.
- When the Hardened Spikes (PASSIVE) tile is on the board, Hulkling takes 10% less damage from matches and abilities, and deals 259 damage to enemies that damage him with matches or abilities. When the Countdown tile expires or is destroyed, he heals a burst of 370 health and this ability.
- At the start of the turn, if Hulkling was Airborne, he uses Aerial Annoyance (PASSIVE) to create a strength 28 Attack tile and steals 4 AP among the enemy team’s two strongest colors. When Hulkling returns from being Airborne, he heals a burst of 370 health and this ability becomes Metamorphic Adaptation.
Release Events
Story
Webbed Wonder – June 16-20
Hulkling (Dorrek VIII) in Placement Rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – June 19-24
Hulkling (Dorrek VIII) in Progression rewards
Unstable ISO-8 June 20-23
Hulkling (Dorrek VIII) shards in Progression rewards
Rewards Hulkling (Dorrek VIII) shards in Progression Rewards
Rewards tokens to the Hulkling & Friends vault
Versus
All-Father Knows Best – June 16-20
Hulkling (Dorrek VIII) shards as Placement rewards
King’s Court – June 19 – 22
Rewards tokens to the Hulkling & Friends vault
Offers
Hulkling & Friends Vault – June 16 – 24
80 Item Vault:
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Hulkling cover
- 1x Wiccan cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Hulk (Indestructible) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Hawkeye cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
