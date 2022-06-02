Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Kamala Khan (Origin)
Kamala Khan graduates to a whole new level of awesome in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Kamala Khan was just your average Pakistani-American Muslim 16-year-old growing up in Jersey City...until she got superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. If she felt like she was caught between many worlds before, her new abilities will only push her struggle to feel like she fits in to a whole new level. A great student, an avid gamer, a voracious fan fiction scribe, and possibly Captain Marvel's biggest fan, Kamala understands that good isn't something you are—it's something you do.
Kamala Khan (Origin) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Heroes, Kamala has a toolkit that includes I’m A Super Hero, Embiggened Blast, and Cosmic Course.
With I'm A Super Hero, Kamala reaches out and generates a shield of crystallized light, creating 9 strength 89 Protect tiles and clears any stuns affecting her allies. If a Study tile exists on the board, she also fortifies 4 of those tiles.
Kamala uses her Embiggened Blast to destroy a random 3×3 block of tiles and deal 266 damage to the enemy team. If a Study tile exists on the board, she instead selects the block of tiles to destroy and deals 107 extra damage. Destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP.
(PASSIVE) Whenever Kamala or her allies destroy a friendly special tile, she deals 358 damage to a random enemy.
On her Cosmic Course, Kamala goes airborne for 2 turns and creates a 2-turn Repeater tile that Fortifies and Converts 1 friendly Special tile(s) to Yellow or Green and creates a 6-turn Fortified Blue Study Countdown tile that powers up her other abilities. If one already exists, she instead improves 2 random friendly Strike, Attack, or Protect tiles by 50%.
(PASSIVE) Whenever an enemy uses an Ability, Kamala generates 3 AP in one of her colors.
Release Events
Story
Cosmic Chaos
June 2, 2022, 4:00am – June 5, 2022, 11:00pm
Kamala Khan (Origin) in Placement Rewards
Venom Bomb
June 5, 2022, 4:00am – June 9, 2022, 11:00pm
Kamala Khan (Origin) in Progression rewards
Versus
Sunday’s Child – Karolina Dean
June 2, 2022, 5:00pm – June 6, 2022, 12:00am
Kamala Khan (Origin) shards as Placement rewards
A New Marvel – Kamala Khan (Origin)
June 5, 2022, 5:00am – June 8, 2022, 12:00pm
Rewards tokens to the Super Heroes ONLY vault
Offers
Courageous Kamala Khan Cover Store
June 2, 2022, 4:00am – June 5, 2022, 11:00pm
Chance to get Kamala Khan (Origin). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
Super Heroes ONLY Limited Vault
June 9, 2022, 9:00am – June 12, 2022, 9:00pm
Chance to get Kamala Khan (Origin). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
40 Items:
- 1x Embigger, Embetter Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Captain Marvel(Carol Danvers) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
Embigger, Embetter Legendary Store
June 9, 2022, 9:00am – June 12, 2022, 9:00pm
15% chance to get Kamala Khan (Origin), Captain Marvel (Galactic Warrior), and Captain America (Infinity War)
Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Gear
Kamala Khan Receives Hero Treatment With New 'Ms. Marvel' Hasbro Legends