Choose the Next Character to Join MARVEL Puzzle Quest
Voting period is from February 6-20. Vote now and see your favorite characters join MARVEL Puzzle Quest as 4-Star Characters!
It's MARVEL Puzzle Quest's 10th year running, and the Marvel Universe keeps expanding! This year, players will have the chance to determine which new face will join the roster as a 4-Star Character.
Vote now in the New Character Poll 2023 that runs from February 6-20! Winner will be announced shortly afterwards. Players can submit their vote at this link: mpq.social/ncp23
Voting will be open until February 20th at 3PM PST / 6PM EST. Not sure who to vote for? Take a look at the candidates below!
KORG
Battle-hardened from his stint in Sakaar and ready to duke it out against the galaxy's toughest competitors, will Korg (Sakaar Gladiator) move up through the ranks? Only you can tell!
Read all about Korg in WORLD WAR HULK: WARBOUND (2007) #2:
Take four hundred puny humans and five hundred square miles of New Mexico desert. Add four monstrous alien warriors, one of the Hulk's deadliest enemies, and one of the Hulk's greatest loves. Mix well. Simmer under the deadly dome of Gammaworld. And run for your life.
BLACK KING
Having risen to the ranks of the Hellfire Club’s Lord Imperial, Black King (Sebastian Shaw) could have some deceptively devious AP tricks up his sleeves.
Read all about Black King in IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #6:
AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out.
SAURON
From the Savage Lands, Sauron (Karl Lykos) takes flight amongst the competition!
Read all about Sauron in X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #6:
Cyclops and Jean Grey must travel abroad…to the Savage Land! But are they prepared for who they will encounter?!
HONEY BADGER
She might be small in stature, but Honey Badger (Gabby Kinney) punches well above her weight as lil sis to X-23. Who wants to see a sibling reunion?!
Read all about Honey Badger in ALL NEW WOLVERINE (2015) #2:
LAURA KINNEY EMBRACES HER DESTINY. HERE! COMES! WOLVERINE! X-23 was created to be a weapon and for a time, that's all she was. But with the help of her mentor, LOGAN "the original WOLVERINE" she escaped that dark past. Tragically, Logan has fallen, but Laura will continue in his footsteps as a hero. Recent events have her doing everything in her power to keep those around her alive, as violent forces are hell-bent on mutual destruction. If anyone can stop them, it's Laura. She is the best there is at what she does. She is THE ALL-NEW WOLVERINE. And she might have some help along the way...
MOONSTONE
Will Karla Sofen get a new MARVEL Puzzle Quest 4-Star upgrade and new armor as Moonstone (Meteorite) this year?
Read all about Moonstone in GIANT-MAN (2019) #3:
WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN! THE BIGGER THEY ARE…Moonstone's army of primordial Frost Giants is gaining in number with every passing moment. Only Ant-Man, Giant-Man, Goliath and Atlas can stop them! But an unseen enemy is about to get in their way… CAN YOU GUESS THE IDENTITY OF THE MOLE?
MULTIPLE MAN
There are soooo many reasons to vote for Multiple Man (Jamie Madrox)! What's yours?
Read all about Multiple Man in UNCANNY X-MEN (2018) #2:
Does X-MEN DISASSEMBLED mean the final adventure for the mutant heroes?
ELECTRO
We're amping up this year with Electro (Maxwell Dillon)! Vote today and see if he'll come out on top!
Read all about Electro in PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #135:
ELECTRO HAS WON! Even if Spider-Man survives, how can he beat a foe that knows exactly how to beat HIM?
SILVER SAMURAI
Will the Silver Samurai (Keniuchio Harada) and his techyonic energized katana slice up the competition this year? Only you can decide!
Read all about Silver Samurai in NEW MUTANTS (1983) #5:
The New Mutants encounter Viper and the Silver Samurai, along with Team America! But who is the Dark Rider? And are the New Mutants ready to go on a mission to rescue one of their own?
The choice is yours! Who will you pick for MARVEL Puzzle Quest's Fan Favorite Poll 2023?
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
