Published August 20, 2024

'Marvel Rivals' Set to Launch December 6th with All Heroes Free to Play

Captain America and the Winter Soldier join the roster, new game details, and more unveiled at gamescom Opening Night Live.

by Marika Hashimoto
Today at gamescom Opening Night Live, NetEase Games and Marvel Games announced that Marvel Rivals will officially launch on December 6th of this year. The new Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, battling with unique powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse.

The highly-anticipated game will launch with all heroes free to play. Both Captain America and the Winter Soldier will also join the roster, bringing their unique skills and powers to Marvel Rivals. The newest map, the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, was also unveiled.

Watch the official Launch Date Trailer announcement for Marvel Rivals now!

“We are ecstatic to be part of this year’s gamescom and the opportunity to connect with players from all across Europe,” stated Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “We are now entering the final stages of development as we march towards our December 6 release."

Marvel Rivals is set to bring the fight to this year’s gamescom with a series of captivating events and exclusive content. Attendees can immerse themselves in the Marvel Rivals experience through playable demos and special giveaways, ensuring that the NetEase booth will be a must-visit destination.

 

For more information about Marvel Rivals, please visit marvelrivals.com. Follow Marvel Rivals on DiscordX (formerly Twitter)FacebookYouTubeInstagramTikTok and Twitch.

For the latest news on Marvel Rivals, follow Marvel Games on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram!

In this article: Marvel Rivals, Captain America (Steve Rogers), Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes), Wakanda

