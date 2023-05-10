MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Iron Lad?

Iron Lad is a 4-Cost, 6-Power card, which in and of itself makes him formidable. However, his ability is potentially game-changing, as Iron Lad has an On Reveal effect that causes him to copy the text of the top card of his player’s deck. When synergized properly, Iron Lad can then have a massive effect on a match.

The biggest drawback to Iron Lad’s ability is that, without advanced knowledge of what card a player has at the top of their deck, it’s quite random. However, there’s an upcoming card that can really help him out: Howard the Duck, who has an Ongoing ability that allows players to see the top card of their deck. Howard is also a 1-Cost card, making it relatively easy to get him out before it’s possible to play Iron Lad. As such, Howard can greatly reduce the randomness of Iron Lad’s ability, thus making him an invaluable synergy card.

With Howard the Duck in tow, there are a lot of different deck styles that Iron Lad can fit into well. He can, for example, copy the effects of big finishing cards, such as Galactus, Knull, or Death. Outside of those big finishes, Iron Lad can act as a second Cosmo, Shang-Chi, or Enchantress, allowing him to disrupt an opponent’s strategy. He can also be used to increase any buffs a player gets by copying Iron Man, Shuri, or Ironheart. Additionally, he can copy cards like Kang the Conqueror to get insight into an opponent’s moves.