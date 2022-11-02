Games
Published November 2, 2022

'Marvel's Iron Man VR' Now Available on Meta Quest 2

On November 3rd, take flight in 'Marvel’s Iron Man VR' on Meta Quest 2. Watch the new launch trailer now!

by Marika Hashimoto

Launching to new heights today, Marvel’s Iron Man VR is now available on Meta Quest 2

To celebrate, watch the launch party livestream hosted by Greg Miller at Kinda Funny Games today 11/3 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET. Catch them on YouTube and Twitch!

Tap into your inner superhero as you step into Iron Man's armor and blast to the skies. Explore Tony Stark's garage to upgrade your arsenal of weapons, gear, and gadgets. Hit the afterburners to feel the rush of flight at incredible speeds, and team up with your onboard AI to track the elusive villain Ghost and her army of hacked Stark drones.

Experience this award-winning, action-packed Iron Man adventure now! Watch the launch trailer below:

Marvel’s Iron Man VR - Launch Trailer | Quest 2

Check out some of the key features that await you when you play the game on Meta Quest 2:

  • Use intuitive Meta Quest Touch controllers to soar through the skies and iconic Marvel locales
  • Take down enemies with classic Iron Man weapons
  • Tinker with customizable Iron Man armor in Tony’s garage
  • Experience an Iron Man story designed exclusively for VR
  • Immerse yourself in the Marvel universe with characters like Pepper Potts and Nick Fury
  • Challenge other players on global leaderboards
Marvel’s Iron Man VR on Meta Quest 2
Marvel’s Iron Man VR on Meta Quest 2
Marvel’s Iron Man VR on Meta Quest 2
Marvel’s Iron Man VR on Meta Quest 2

BECOME A SUPERHERO. BECOME IRON MAN. Take flight in Marvel’s Iron Man VR now on Meta Quest 2!

 

For the latest news on Marvel's Iron Man VR, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

In this article: Marvel's Iron Man VR

