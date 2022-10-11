'Marvel's Iron Man VR' Coming to Meta Quest 2 This November

BECOME A SUPER HERO. BECOME IRON MAN. On November 3rd, take flight in Marvel’s Iron Man VR on Meta Quest 2!

Tap into your inner Super Hero as you step into Iron Man’s armor and blast into the skies. Explore Tony’s garage to customize and upgrade an arsenal of iconic gear, gadgets, and weapons. Hit the afterburners on the thrusters and feel the rush of flying hundreds of miles an hour. Use all of Tony Stark's resources to find the mysterious villain Ghost and her army of drones.

"We’ve been big fans of Marvel’s Iron Man VR ever since it launched on PlayStation VR in 2020, and we could not be more excited to reveal that it’s coming to Meta Quest 2 this November, courtesy of the talented teams at Camouflaj and Endeavor 1, and our partners at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment. Take Flight in Tony Stark’s iconic Iron Man armor. Travel the world and face off against Ghost, a hacker with a dangerous drone army and a mysterious connection to Stark’s past. Packed full of deep-cut references for longtime Marvel fans, this is the closest you can get to inhabiting Iron Man’s armor, short of building your own."

Experience this action-packed, immersive, Iron Man adventure on November 3rd on Meta Quest 2! Add to your wishlist today!

