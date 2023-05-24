Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Revealed at PlayStation Showcase 2023

We caught up with Aaron Jason Espinoza, Senior Community Manager at Insomniac Games, who gave us a breakdown of the big gameplay reveal.

Read on for highlights from the new footage!

KRAVEN THE HUNTER

Back in 2021, Spider-Man fans went wild when they realized a classic villain was making his way to the scene—Kraven the Hunter!

"This version makes his debut appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and he’s in search of an equal. That spells bad news for the inhabitants of Marvel’s New York including a rogue’s gallery of villains and the Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Between the start of Kraven’s Great Hunt and an all-new Symbiote threat to Earth-1048, our heroes have their work cut out for them."