'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is Coming to PC on November 18

Get ready to experience the rise of Miles Morales as a new Spider-Man, coming to PC! In just over a month, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PC on November 18, 2022.

Watch the trailer below and read up on all the enhancements Nixxes Software has been working on. Not only that, see how you can score some pre-purchase bonuses! Pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales now on Steam and the Epic Games Store!





Similar to the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released earlier this year in close collaboration with Insomniac Games, Marvel Games, and PlayStation, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC features many enhancements, customizable settings and support for a broad range of hardware configurations, all the way from high-end PCs to portable PC gaming devices.



The game features options for ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels, and newly added ray-traced shadows for outdoor light cast by the sun and the moon. This enables realistic shadows with natural gradients in softness and further enhances the visual fidelity of Marvel's New York.