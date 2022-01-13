Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Abigail Brand (S.W.O.R.D.)
Abigail Brand knows what it takes to deal with [CLASSIFIED] as well as [ALSO CLASSIFIED] and [SERIOUSLY, VERY CLASSIFIED].
“Half-alien with mutant powers. Constant planner. Passable conversationalist in many extrasolar languages. Abigail Brand knows what it takes to deal with [CLASSIFIED] as well as [ALSO CLASSIFIED] and [SERIOUSLY, VERY CLASSIFIED]. From her S.W.O.R.D. space station The Peak, she protects Earth from galactic threats… and protects the galaxy from us.”
Abigail Brand is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes and Mutants, Abigail Brand has a toolkit that includes Peak Performance, Burn Notice and Brand Loyalty.
Abigail Brand calls on the S.W.O.R.D.’s space station The Peak for a debilitating assault with Peak Performance. Deal 1860 damage. Choose a basic tile to become a 2-turn Repeater tile that destroys 1 enemy AP in the chosen tile’s color. (Max level 7475 damage)
(PASSIVE) Once per turn, when a friendly Countdown or Repeater tile’s count reaches 0, destroy 1 enemy AP in the enemy’s strongest color.
With Burn Notice, Abigail Brand uses her mutant gift of flaming hands to turn the opposition to ash. Create 1 strength 118 Attack tile and a 2-turn Blue Repeater tile that removes 1 enemy Strike, Attack, or Protect tile and creates 1 strength 118 Attack tile. (Max level 474 strength for both created tiles)
Abigail Brand can always get her team the resources they need with Brand Loyalty. Create a 3-turn Yellow Countdown tile that reduces another friendly Repeater or Countdown tile to 0. (PASSIVE) Up to 3 times per turn, when a friendly Countdown or Repeater tile’s count reaches 0, Abigail Brand’s team gains a burst of 353 health. (Max level 1419 health)
RELEASE SCHEDULE
Store Offerings
Astute Abigail Brand Cover Store – Jan 13-18
- Chance to get Abigail Brand (Commander of S.W.O.R.D.). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
Abigail Brand Limited Vault – Jan 20-25
- 40 Items
- 1x Space-Crime Continuum Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Ikaris (Eternals) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
Space-Crime Continuum Legendary Store – Jan 20-25
- 15% chance to get Abigail Brand (Commander of S.W.O.R.D.), Kingpin (Spider-Verse), Jessica Jones (Alias Investigations)
- Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
Release Debut:
Lost In Time – Jan 13-17
- Abigail Brand (Commander of S.W.O.R.D.) in placement rewards
Featured Event:
Thick As Thieves – Jan 16-21
- Abigail Brand (Commander of S.W.O.R.D.) as a progression reward
Versus Tournaments:
Pyre Knowledge – Jan 13-17
- Abigail Brand (Commander of S.W.O.R.D.) shards as a placement reward
Brand Recognition – Jan 16-19
- Rewards tokens to the Astute Abigail Brand cover store
