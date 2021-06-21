Games
Published June 21, 2021

Play for the Thanos Cup in Fortnite

It was...inevitable! Thanos arrives in Fortnite!

by Marika Hashimoto
When Thanos means to take over everything in the universe, he means it...and Fortnite is next!

Inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, you can find Thanos as the latest playable character when he arrives in the Item Shop at 8pm ET on June 26, 2021.

Before Thanos arrives in the Item Shop, players will have the opportunity to get early access to the Fortnite Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling by competing in the Thanos Cup on June 21!

Grab your Duos partner and compete in up to 10 total matches in 3 hours to earn as many points as you can. The top-performing teams in each region will earn the Thanos Outfit and Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. For anyone who earns 8 total points, you’ll receive the Thanos Watches! Spray. Note: It may take several days before prizing can be rewarded to all players.

In order to participate, players must have an Epic Account at level 30 and 2FA enabled on that account. For complete tournament details and participation requirements, check out the Thanos Cup Official Rules.

Drop in-game this week and remember as you play—when you're Thanos, reality can be whatever you want!

For the latest on all things Fortnite x Marvel, stay tuned to Fortnite.com.

In this article: Fortnite, Thanos, Avengers: Endgame

