Scarlet Witch Brings Her Chaos Magic to the Fortnite Item Shop
Wanda Maximoff has put a spell on the Fortnite Item Shop with her Cloak Back Bling, a Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe and more.
Embrace your inner Chaos Magic with Scarlet Witch now that she has arrived in Fortnite!
Wanda Maximoff has descended on the Fortnite Item Shop with an arsenal of magical wares and weaponry, including Cloak Back Bling, a Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe and a Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote. What’s more, her Scarlet Witch Outfit and Cloak Back Bling light up with her signature Chaos Magic flare when dealing damage to opponents.
All of these items – the Scarlet Witch Outfit, Wanda’s Cloak Back Bling, Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe, and Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote – can be purchased individually or together in the Scarlet Witch Bundle. Those who purchase the Scarlet Witch Bundle will also receive a Through the Mirror Dimension Loading Screen.
Make magic with Scarlet Witch and conjure up these items before they rotate out of the Fortnite Item Shop!
Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way.
