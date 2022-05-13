Scarlet Witch Brings Her Chaos Magic to the Fortnite Item Shop

Embrace your inner Chaos Magic with Scarlet Witch now that she has arrived in Fortnite!

Wanda Maximoff has descended on the Fortnite Item Shop with an arsenal of magical wares and weaponry, including Cloak Back Bling, a Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe and a Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote. What’s more, her Scarlet Witch Outfit and Cloak Back Bling light up with her signature Chaos Magic flare when dealing damage to opponents.